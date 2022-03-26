The New York Jets have signed kicker Greg Zuerlein, the team announced Saturday.

Zuerlein will look to rebound in 2022 after missing six field goal attempts (going 29-of-35) and six point-after tries (42-of-48) in 2021 with the Dallas Cowboys, who released him earlier this month. In 2020, Zuerlein set a Cowboys team record by making 34 field goals.

The Jets already have kicker Eddy Pineiro on the roster. Pineiro, who was tendered as a restricted free agent last week, was 8-for-8 on field goals and 9-for-10 on extra points in five games last season for the Jets.

Zuerlein, 34, is joining his third team after spending eight seasons with the Rams, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2012 draft.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer was used in this report.