KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Free-agent running back Ronald Jones II has agreed to terms of a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The Chiefs needed help at running back with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the only proven player at the position under contract. Their leading rusher in 2021, Darrel Williams, and their top playoff rusher from last season, Jerick McKinnon, are unrestricted free agents.

Jones, 24, was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He started 25 games in four seasons with the Bucs. He led the team in rushing yards in 2019 (724) and 2020 (978). He also caught 76 passes in the four seasons with a best of 31 in 2019.

But he fell from favor with his coaches after the Bucs signed Leonard Fournette during the 2020 season. Jones last season started three games and had 428 rushing yards and 10 receptions.