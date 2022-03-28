Motown will be the stage of the 2024 NFL draft.

The NFL announced Monday at the annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, that the draft will be held in downtown Detroit around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

The draft experience will include three days of fan interaction.

There will be an interactive football theme park where fans can enjoy games, exhibits, musical performances and autograph sessions plus have an opportunity to take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

This will mark the first time that Detroit has ever hosted the draft.

"Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City," Visit Detroit president and CEO Claude Molinari said in the statement. "Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop. Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region."

This year's draft will take place in Las Vegas while the 2023 event will be held in Kansas City.