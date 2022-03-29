PALM BEACH, Fla. -- In the wake of adding veteran backup Trevor Siemian to the Bears' quarterback room, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles confirmed that the team is attempting to trade fellow backup Nick Foles.

"We'll see. Nothing has popped up right now," Poles said at the NFL owners meetings. "But we're working on it. Hopefully something pops up."

Siemian, who has been with five teams since he entered the league in 2015, most recently completing a two-year stint in New Orleans, has started in 29 of 33 career games with a 13-16 record. Poles said the veteran backup is a "better fit" in the Bears offense than Foles and will be utilized to help Justin Fields develop in his second season.

"In terms of a guy who has been behind Peyton (Manning) and (Drew) Brees, there's also a wealth of knowledge he can bring to Justin as well," Poles said.

The Bears originally acquired Foles in a trade from Jacksonville in for a fourth-round pick. After starting seven games in 2020, the former Super Bowl champion only logged one start last season, a 25-24 comeback win at Seattle in Week 15, and carries a $10.67 million cap hit in 2022.

Foles was already guaranteed a $4 million roster bonus, which was due on the fifth day of the league year. His $4 million base salary is also fully guaranteed this season.

While finding a trade partner could prove to be challenging, it will cost the Bears if they end up releasing the 33-year-old quarterback. Chicago would only receive $3 million in cap space and be on the hook for $7.67 million in dead money.