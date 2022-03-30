TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal, a projected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft, said he's willing to play just about any position as a pro.

Neal began his career at Alabama at guard but later transitioned to left tackle.

"You can pretty much plug me in anywhere other than center and I'll be able to come in and make an impact," he said.

All 32 NFL teams were on hand for Alabama's pro day on Wednesday, including Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy made the trip to Tuscaloosa as well.

Neal said he has visits scheduled with three teams: the Jaguars, Giants and Jets.

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick while the Jets and Giants pick fourth and fifth respectively.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projects Neal to the Giants.

Neal didn't run the 40-yard dash or do anything other than position-specific drills on Wednesday.

"I feel like I came out here and executed and I feel like I came out here and checked the box for sure," he said. "So I'm pleased with my performance."

Alabama coach Nick Saban called Neal an "outstanding player" with great size and "competitive character."

"He loves football," Saban said of Neal. "He pays attention to detail, he prepares well and, you know, his size and athletic ability has put him in a position where I think he has a very bright future.

"He's done a great job for us whether he played guard or tackle, and I'm sure that diversity will help him as a pro player as well."