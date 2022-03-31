Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run in the Angels' spring training game vs. the Rockies. (0:19)

Shohei Ohtani smashes his 2nd HR of the spring (0:19)

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been known to turn professionals into fans.

Last season's unanimous American League MVP has a notable addition to his fan club -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

Opening Day Classic Make your picks and compete for a chance at $1,000! Make Your Picks

The Angels had a busy offseason, bolstering a roster that already includes Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon by signing free-agent pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen and Ryan Tepera.

Watt put in a special request to see the new-look Angels in person because their spring training facility, Tempe Diablo Stadium, is close to the Cardinals star's home.

The Angels obliged and a few days later, he was front row at the game.

Yeli at the plate, Ohtani on the mound, Trout in center, Cain on first, McCutchen on deck, 78 degrees and sunny...



Cannot beat it! pic.twitter.com/pwcKkWe8b8 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 31, 2022

sweating profusely.



sun is very warm.



long sleeves were a horrendous choice.



had to borrow sunscreen from Mrs. Attanasio. https://t.co/ZkRVoAkF8S — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 31, 2022

As luck would have it, the game was against the Milwaukee Brewers, so Watt, a Wisconsin native, was able to see his hometown team.