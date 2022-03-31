        <
        >

          Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani's fan club includes Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt

          play
          Shohei Ohtani smashes his 2nd HR of the spring (0:19)

          Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run in the Angels' spring training game vs. the Rockies. (0:19)

          5:51 PM ET
          • Brianna Williams

          Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been known to turn professionals into fans.

          Last season's unanimous American League MVP has a notable addition to his fan club -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

          The Angels had a busy offseason, bolstering a roster that already includes Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon by signing free-agent pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen and Ryan Tepera.

          Watt put in a special request to see the new-look Angels in person because their spring training facility, Tempe Diablo Stadium, is close to the Cardinals star's home.

          The Angels obliged and a few days later, he was front row at the game.

          As luck would have it, the game was against the Milwaukee Brewers, so Watt, a Wisconsin native, was able to see his hometown team.