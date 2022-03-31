Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been known to turn professionals into fans.
Last season's unanimous American League MVP has a notable addition to his fan club -- Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.
The Angels had a busy offseason, bolstering a roster that already includes Ohtani, Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon by signing free-agent pitchers Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen and Ryan Tepera.
Watt put in a special request to see the new-look Angels in person because their spring training facility, Tempe Diablo Stadium, is close to the Cardinals star's home.
The Angels obliged and a few days later, he was front row at the game.
Yeli at the plate, Ohtani on the mound, Trout in center, Cain on first, McCutchen on deck, 78 degrees and sunny...— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 31, 2022
Cannot beat it! pic.twitter.com/pwcKkWe8b8
sweating profusely.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 31, 2022
sun is very warm.
long sleeves were a horrendous choice.
had to borrow sunscreen from Mrs. Attanasio. https://t.co/ZkRVoAkF8S
As luck would have it, the game was against the Milwaukee Brewers, so Watt, a Wisconsin native, was able to see his hometown team.
Just a Wisconsin guy visiting a Wisconsin team.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 31, 2022
The great @JJWatt stopped by today to take in a game and say hello to Principal Owner Mark Attanasio.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/jNYxgwMlJi