DK Metcalf eats an incredible amount of candy as part of his diet

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is one of the fastest athletes in the NFL. Remember when he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash in the NFL combine? Or when he somehow chased down Budda Baker and prevented a pick-six, reaching a top speed of 22.64 mph? Or just any of his 29 touchdowns over his three-season NFL career?

One has to wonder -- how does someone get to be that fast? He's gotta be on a careful diet, right? Maybe he consumes nothing but protein shakes? Maybe he counts every calorie and carb, optimizing his intake in ways that would impress even the strictest professional dietitian?

Or maybe he eats a lot of candy.

Appearing on NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett's "KG Certified" podcast, Metcalf absolutely shocked Garnett when the hoops legend asked him how important nutrition was to his game.

"I'm probably the worst person to ask that," Metcalf replied, and then launched into an explanation of just how unusual his diet was.

Metcalf elaborated that after his morning workout routine, he gets coffee that holds him until 4 or 5 p.m. He then orders water and candy -- gummies, Lifesavers and Skittles, for example -- around 4:30 p.m., before eating dinner at 8 or 9 in the evening and then sleeping. Not what your average nutritionist would recommend, but you can't argue with the results.