Running back Frank Gore said he plans to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers and retire as a member of the team that drafted him.

"We're still trying to figure out when I'm going to do my one-day contract. To sign, do my retirement," Gore said on the SFNiners YouTube channel. He offered a timeline of a "couple months" for it to take place.

Gore, 38, said he hopes to work in the Niners' front office.

"I love looking at talent. I love evaluating talent and I love ball," Gore said. "And they [the 49ers] know that I know football players, what it's supposed to take to be a football player."

Gore was a third-round pick of the 49ers out of Miami in the 2005 draft. He played the first 10 years of his career in San Francisco before stops in Indianapolis, Miami, Buffalo and with the Jets. He did not play for a team last season.

Gore had nine 1,000-yard rushing seasons and has played in more games than any other player in NFL history (241). His 16,000 rushing yards ranks third all-time behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. He is fourth all-time in yards from scrimmage (19,985) and fifth all-time in all-purpose yards (19,992). Gore finishes his career with exactly 100 total touchdowns.