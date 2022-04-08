OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens re-signed middle linebacker Josh Bynes to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday, one week after missing out on Bobby Wagner.

Bynes, 32, started 12 games last season for the Ravens, recording 76 tackles and two sacks. Undrafted in 2011, Bynes has totaled 553 tackles in 131 games with the Ravens, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals. His most memorable stop came in February 2013, when he made the final tackle in the Ravens' Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Baltimore nearly filled its void at middle linebacker with Wagner, but the eight-time Pro Bowl player chose to sign with the Los Angeles Rams because he wanted to remain on the West Coast with his family.

Bynes becomes the Ravens' second unrestricted free agent to return to the team, joining Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard. This extends Bynes' third stint with Baltimore.