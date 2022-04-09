Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by a car in South Florida. (2:35)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Haskins was 24 years old.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. He was killed Saturday morning when he got struck by a vehicle.

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. "He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

After a standout junior season at Ohio State, Haskins was selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft.

Haskins spent two turbulent seasons with Washington before signing in Pittsburgh before last season.

Injuries to other quarterbacks on the Commanders roster led to Haskins starting seven games as a rookie.