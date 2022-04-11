New Broncos QB Russell Wilson is going all-in on Denver sports

Russell Wilson is already endearing himself to Denver Broncos fans ... but not only Broncos fans.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded on March 16 for a significant haul -- two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, QB Drew Lock, DL Shelby Harris and TE Noah Fant. Though leaving the team where he had defined himself as a quarterback must have been a bit of a shock, Wilson has been keeping busy by supporting as many other Denver teams as he possibly can.

He's already shown his baseball chops on Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies, throwing out the first pitch. Unsurprisingly, considering Wilson played college baseball for NC State -- and was actually drafted by the Baltimore Orioles out of high school in 2007 and in 2010 by the Rockies themselves -- the pitch was a hard strike right down the middle. But Wilson hasn't limited himself just to first pitches -- he's been on the sidelines of Nuggets games, reaching out to Broncos fans in Mexico and cheering on University of Denver men's hockey for winning a title. It's pretty clear that, at least so far, Wilson is enjoying his new home.