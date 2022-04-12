Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford took Drake's song, "Hold On, We're Going Home," to a new level when he purchased two Los Angeles homes from the hip-hop megastar for $11 million.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Stafford and his wife, Kelly, purchased the two adjacent homes for $5 million and $6 million, respectively, which was over the $7.4 million asking price for the 3.6-acre parcels of property in a celebrity-filled area of the San Fernando Valley Region of L.A. The Staffords also purchased a 15,000-square-foot home in the same area for $19.6 million last summer and it's currently unknown what they'll do with their new homes.

According to the real estate listing from the Beverly Hills Estates real estate company, one of the properties is a 3,600-square-foot home with a pizza oven, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a heated pool. It also has an 800-square-foot guest house. The second property boasts a brick fireplace and a private horse trail.

Since being traded from the Detroit Lions to the Rams in March of 2021, it's been a nice year for Stafford. He threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns last season. In leading the Rams to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Stafford was 26-of-40 for 283 yards and three scores, including a late, game-winning TD to Cooper Kupp. On March 19, Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams.

After the trade was finalized, sending him from Detroit to Los Angeles, the Staffords sold their Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, lake-front home for $6.5 million. They now boast three California properties and are continuing the outstanding year Stafford has had both on and off the field.