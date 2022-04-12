The Seattle Seahawks have had tight end Noah Fant on their roster for a little over a month and have already decided they like what they've seen.

The Seahawks, who acquired Fant in early March as part of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, picked up his fifth-year option, valued at $6.85 million, for the 2023 season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Fant, who led the Broncos with 68 receptions last season, is the first player from the 2019 draft to have his fifth-year option engaged. He also is the first Seahawks player to ever have had his fifth-year option picked up.

The 24-year-old tight end was traded by the Broncos to the Seahawks along with quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris in exchange for Wilson and a draft pick on March 8.

Fant finished last season with 670 yards and four touchdowns. Since being selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 draft, Fant has caught at least 40 passes and had at least three touchdowns in each of his three NFL seasons.

Overall, he has 170 receptions for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns.