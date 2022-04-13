FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL team to add a digital currency platform as a sponsor Wednesday, agreeing to a long-term deal with Blockchain.com.

While fans will not yet be allowed to use cryptocurrency at AT&T Stadium, they will have the opportunity to earn exclusive fan experiences that include trips to away games and events hosted by players.

At the recent owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, the league said it would allow teams to begin sponsorship deals with crypto companies.

"When you have a chance to really delve into the kind of future that you have in the digital world, I wanted the Dallas Cowboys to be a part of that future in any and every way we could," Jones said.

Blockchain.com says it has more than 80 million customers in more than 200 countries and has had more than $1.2 trillion in transactions. Its most recent valuation was $14 billion.

"Over the course of our long-term partnership, our goal is to partner with the Dallas Cowboys on helping the world to understand cryptocurrency," co-owner and CEO Peter Smith said.

Being the first into a new medium is not new to Jones. In 2018, the Cowboys became the first team to partner with a casino, joining forces with WinStar Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.