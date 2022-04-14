The Indianapolis Colts have signed veteran free-agent safety Rodney McLeod, it was announced Thursday.

McLeod, who missed the first three games of the 2021 season while recovering from a left ACL tear suffered the previous season, made pivotal interceptions in the final two regular-season games to help lift the Philadelphia Eagles into the postseason.

He finished with 58 tackles, 2 interceptions and 4 passes defended in 13 games.

An undrafted free agent out of the University of Virginia in 2012, McLeod played his first three NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams before signing a five-year, $35 million free-agent deal with the Eagles in 2016. He started 75 games in Philadelphia over the past six seasons, including 14 in 2017, when he matched a career high with three interceptions during the Eagles' championship run.

McLeod, who turns 32 in June, has overcome two serious knee injuries, having torn his right ACL in 2018. He has 16 interceptions, 593 tackles and 11 forced fumbles over 10 NFL seasons.

He was named the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner in 2021, and he was the Eagles' selection for the Ed Block Courage Award.

