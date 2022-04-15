Police want to speak with Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph in connection with a shooting death last month in the Lower Greenville section of Dallas, sources said Thursday.

Cameron Ray, 20, was fatally shot after a March 18 altercation with a group of individuals that appeared to include Joseph, a second-round pick of the Cowboys last year. In video footage obtained by KDFW-TV in Dallas, one of those involved in the altercation was wearing a YKDV necklace. Joseph goes by the rap name "YKDV Bossman Fat."

More footage goes on to show shots coming from an SUV as Ray and his friends walked to their vehicle after the altercation.

The Cowboys did not have a comment. However, sources said the team has talked with Joseph and is encouraging him to speak with police to discuss what he knows about the incident.

Detective Tonya McDaniel told KDFW that Ray and three friends were in Dallas for a weekend and that they were not responsible for the incident that preceded the shooting. Police have been working to identify the group seen in surveillance video, including the man in the YKDV necklace.

Joseph started his college career at LSU before playing one season at Kentucky.

Jones appeared in 10 games and made two starts as a rookie, and was credited with 13 tackles and two pass deflections.