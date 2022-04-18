In an offseason that has seen record-breaking contracts for wide receivers, three of the NFL's top young players at the position are looking for new deals of their own.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that 49ers star Deebo Samuel, Titans wideout A.J. Brown and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin all are seeking new contracts and are not expected to participate in any on-field work during their respective teams' offseason programs.

The Titans and Commanders begin their offseason programs Monday, while the Niners start Tuesday. McLaurin still plans to report on time for the start of Washington's program while his contract remains unresolved, a source told Schefter.

Samuel and Brown were second-round picks in the 2019 draft while McLaurin was a third-round selection that year. All three players have one year remaining on their rookie contracts and are in line for new deals amid an exploding wide receiver market.

The Raiders signed Davante Adams to a record-setting five-year contract last month after acquiring him in a trade with the Packers. The deal is worth up to $142.5 million, includes $67.5 million in guarantees and will pay Adams an annual average of $28.5 million -- at the time, an NFL record for a non-quarterback.

The Dolphins topped those numbers one week later, signing Tyreek Hill to a four-year, $120 million deal after their blockbuster trade with the Chiefs. Hill will make a record $30 million annually, receiving $72.2 million guaranteed and also $52.535 million at signing.

Several other receivers signed lucrative deals this offseason, including the Bills' Stefon Diggs (four years, $104 million), the Jaguars' Christian Kirk (four years, $72 million), the Chargers' Mike Williams (three years, $60 million) and the Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (three years, $60 million).

Seahawks star DK Metcalf, another second-round pick in 2019, also wants a new deal but also has been the subject of widespread trade rumors as Seattle mulls a complete roster rebuild after trading Russell Wilson.

The Seattle Times recently reported that, despite the uncertainty about his future, Metcalf is planning to participate in Seattle's on-field workouts, which begin Tuesday.

Samuel, 26, is coming off a breakthrough season during which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in the league with 1,405 receiving yards, caught six touchdown passes and also rushed for eight touchdowns -- an NFL single-season record for a receiver.

Brown, 24, battled injuries last season after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two years with the Titans. He had 63 catches for 869 yards and five TDs in 13 games; Tennessee went 11-2 in the games Brown played.

McLaurin, 26, enjoyed another productive season in 2021 despite Washington's inconsistency at the quarterback position. He had 1,053 yards -- his second straight 1,000-yard season -- and five TDs on 77 receptions.