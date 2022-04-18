Russell Wilson heaves a dart to a fan in the crowd during his introduction to the Nuggets crowd. (0:21)

Since being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson and his pop superstar wife, Ciara, have made themselves right at home in Denver. Now, the couple have officially made Colorado their home after purchasing a $25 million mansion in a suburb south of Denver, according to Denver Business Journal.

The home is 20,000 square feet with four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an indoor basketball court and an indoor pool. The selling price is a record, according to the Denver Business Journal. The previous record was reportedly held by former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, who sold his home for $15.7 million in October 2021.

Wilson was traded in March for two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. Since the move was made, Wilson has thrown out the first pitch at a Colorado Rockies game, sat courtside at a Denver Nuggets game and taken in some local hockey.

As part of their move from Seattle to Denver, Wilson and Ciara are also selling their Seattle home, which is listed for $28 million. The six-bedroom, seven-bath house has 11,104 square feet and, according to the listing, has annual taxes of $109,559.

The home boasts a professional gym, 200 square feet of closet space, three patios and a luxury two-story treehouse.

The 33-year-old Wilson played for Seattle from 2012 to 2021, won Super Bowl XLVIII, and has now planted his roots in Colorado, hoping to find success with the Broncos.