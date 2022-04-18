Tom Brady and Josh Allen trade online smack talk ahead of The Match golf event

Dan Orlovsky is curious to see how the Buccaneers' offense changes with Todd Bowles as head coach. (1:34)

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers won't face Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in this year's version of Capital One's The Match until June 1. However, the smack talk has already begun.

The 12-hole exhibition will take place (6:30 p.m. ET on TNT) at Wynn Las Vegas. Brady and Rodgers are veterans of the event, having played in it last year, although not as teammates.

Allen, 25, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, is looking to get his first win of any kind against Brady. Allen came into the league in 2018 but never defeated Brady when the latter was with the New England Patriots. Last December, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Allen and the Bills.

For now, Brady might also be the better golfer. He registered as an 8.1 handicap ahead of last year's event. Allen played in the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am in February as a 9.0 handicap.

The two got their jabs in Monday after the pairings were announced, with Allen taking a shot at Brady Brand's new line of golf gear, which was announced last week.