Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp said Tuesday that he's not looking to reset a wide receiver market that has already exploded this offseason with his new contract.

Kupp, who is coming off a season in which he was named Super Bowl MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, is signed through 2023 with salaries of 14.5 million in 2022 and $14.25 million next season. The Rams have expressed that they'd like to sign him to an extension.

But the receiver contract market has exploded this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams ($28.5 million per season) and the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill ($30 million per season) each signing record-setting deals one week apart from each other. The Buffalo Bills' Stefon Diggs, Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk, Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin also signed lucrative contracts.

Kupp, 28, said he's excited to see the contracts signed by other wide receivers this offseason because the market at the receiver position had been "stale." But, when asked if he wants to top those deals, Kupp said that's not important to him.

"I don't think that's really kind of the approach that I take," he said. "I definitely think there's a place you want to be. There's a place that you feel like is fair. A place for me and for this organization. ... I'm not trying to beat anybody. I'm not trying to compare myself to anyone else. It's more about being in a place that's just right for both sides."

Rams coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that there has been "good dialogue" with both Kupp and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald regarding new contracts and said getting deals done with both "are still at the forefront of our thoughts."

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday that San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel, Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown and Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin are seeking new contracts and are not expected to participate in any on-field work during their respective teams' voluntary offseason programs.

Kupp, however, is attending the Rams' program and explained why it's important to him.

"Well, I think it's important to be here, be around the guys and be around this team," he said. "The goal at the end of the day is to win a world title. Whatever is going to get us in a place where we can compete for another world title, put us in a better position where we can be a better football team, that's the goal. I think the best thing I can do is to be a part of that ..."

Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) en route to being named the league's top offensive player and then had two touchdown receptions in the Rams' 23-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals -- including the game-winning reception from Matthew Stafford with 1 minutes, 25 seconds left -- to earn Super Bowl LVI MVP honors.