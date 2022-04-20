Rob Ninkovich shares his thoughts on reports that Deebo Samuel is looking for a new deal from the 49ers after his breakout season. (1:15)

What could be holding up a new deal for Deebo Samuel? (1:15)

Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him.

Samuel did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request.

Samuel, who was a second-round pick by the 49ers in 2019, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is line for an extension. Sources had told ESPN's Adam Schefter this week that Samuel was not expected to participate in any on-field work during the 49ers' voluntary offseason program.

The receiver contract market has been hot this offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams ($28.5 million per season) and the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill ($30 million per season) each signing record-setting deals one week apart from each other.

Samuel, 26, is coming off a breakthrough season during which he helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship Game. He finished fifth in the league with 1,405 receiving yards, caught six touchdown passes and rushed for eight touchdowns -- an NFL single-season record for a receiver. He also became the first receiver since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to lead his team in rushing touchdowns.