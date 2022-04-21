NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans have made it clear that they want A.J. Brown in Nashville for a long time despite the situation surrounding their star wide receiver's desire for a contract extension.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson reiterated the team's intentions with Brown when he spoke at his pre-draft news conference Thursday.

"We've had some discussions with his reps," Robinson said. "He [Brown] was here a couple of weeks ago and I talked to him. We're working through that. We've made it public how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of our football team."

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this week, Brown is staying away from the offseason activities at the Titans' facility in hopes of securing a lucrative contract extension.

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who has requested a trade, also is not reporting for offseason activities. Samuel and Brown have the same agent, Tory Dandy, and both are entering the final year of their rookie contracts.

As of now, Brown has not requested a trade. Robinson shot down any trade rumors when asked about possibly dealing Brown.

"I do not foresee that happening," Robinson said. "A.J. knows how we feel about him and how much he means to this football team."

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason. The Miami Dolphins acquired former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and promptly signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback with an average annual salary of $30 million. That came a week after former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams orchestrated a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders that resulted in him signing a five-year, $141.25 million contract. And the Buffalo Bills and All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension with $70 million guaranteed earlier this month.

Brown is not the only key part of the Titans' passing game that isn't at the facility for voluntary offseason activities. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill also has yet to report.

"Every head coach in the National Football League would like to have every single player there just because that's what we like to do, we like coaching players," coach Mike Vrabel said. "But we're also respectful of what they've done and where they're doing it. I've had communications with Ryan and I'm comfortable where those are at. I expect him back here shortly."