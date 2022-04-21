Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim made it clear Thursday that any speculation that the franchise might trade quarterback Kyler Murray is just that.

Keim said there is "zero chance" he will trade Murray when asked Thursday.

Murray's future in Arizona has been a topic since his agent, Erik Burkhardt, released a statement last month that explained how a detailed contract proposal was sent to the team. Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is eligible for an extension this offseason.

Keim noted Thursday that other third-year quarterbacks who have been signed extensions, such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, received their deals in the summer.

"The way we have approached it is we have free agency, we have the draft, and then we will take a deep breath and sort of refocus," Keim told reporters. "That's sort of the reason every other player that has been a third-year quarterback has been (extended) in the middle of the summer or late summer. It's no different for us.

"Nothing has changed in terms of him being our long-term and short-term quarterback."

Murray, himself, expressed Thursday that he sees his future in Arizona in response to comments made by former Cardinals Patrick Peterson and Chase Edmonds on the "All Things Covered" podcast that they believed Murray would seek an exit from the franchise because of the team's culture.

"I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home," Murray tweeted in response to the comments.

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

Keim said he has been in contact with Murray over the past week about the team's draft plans.

"Yeah. He's fun 'cause he's so passionate about the game, he's a football junkie, and that's the kind of guys you like to have on your team," he said.

He added: "I won't tell you what his wish list is, but ... he's got one."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also said he has been in contact with Murray.

"I think we both understand to keep it on a professional level. We just talk football. We talk how we can get better, schematically. X's and O's. He always wants to know about personnel. Who we're bringing in, who we're trying to sign, who we're trying to draft. But it's all about football," he said.