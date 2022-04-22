The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Steelers declined Edmunds' fifth-year option before the 2021 season, ultimately allowing him to reach free agency this offseason.

Edmunds, who turned 25 in January, was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Virginia Tech and was initially slow to develop. He had only one interception and one sack in his first two seasons, but he showed improvement in 2020 and 2021.

He had two interceptions in each of the past two seasons along with a sack each season.

Paired with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Edmunds anchored the strong safety position and showed better field presence and versatility last season. He also started all 17 games.

He has 340 tackles, 21 passes defensed and 5 interceptions in four seasons.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor contributed to this report.