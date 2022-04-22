Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan filed a grievance against the New York Giants after being cut last month, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Ryan had $5.5 million of his 2022 salary with the Giants guaranteed. He had $8.5 million guaranteed for injury, and the veteran safety had offseason surgery. The dispute appears to be over the final $3 million.

The Athletic first reported the grievance.

The Giants signed Ryan to a three-year extension worth up to $30 million on Christmas Day 2020. However, coach Judge, who had history with Ryan from New England, was fired after this past season and Ryan was cut, despite New York saving just under $800,000 against the salary cap.

"Best decision for the New York Giants," general manager Joe Schoen said recently at the NFL's annual meetings. "We thought it was best; the new staff thought it was best. I wish Logan nothing but the best."

Ryan, 31, a New Jersey native, was a team captain with the Giants.

"It wasn't my call," Ryan said of his release during his introductory news conference with the Bucs.

Ryan was released after the start of free agency and eventually landed with Tampa Bay on a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $1.12 million.