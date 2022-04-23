New York Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney could be available in a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The New York Daily News first reported Toney might be being shopped by new GM Joe Schoen.

Toney was the 20th overall pick last year out of Florida. He had a rocky rookie season that included multiple injuries and situations, from wearing the wrong-sized cleats to skipping the voluntary offseason program to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, that keep him off the field.

In 2021, Toney played in 10 games, catching 39 passes for 420 yards and no touchdowns.

Schoen has been adamant since being hired about exploring all options. He mentioned being willing to listen to offers for just about everyone, including running back Saquon Barkley, at the NFL scouting combine.

The first-year general manager has since said that was blown out of proportion. Schoen spoke to Barkley immediately afterwards and has since said he did not make any calls about trading the star running back, even if he did receive some.

But Schoen did say at the combine he didn't view Toney as a tradable piece and expected him to be on the team this season.

Toney hasn't been at voluntary offseason workouts or this past week's minicamp. New coach Brian Daboll said Toney still hasn't received the team's new playbook.

"Like I said, this is a voluntary camp," Daboll said on Wednesday. "The guys that are here, we're going to work with. The guys that aren't, they're going to miss out on some things. It's voluntary for a reason. That's the nature of the rules.

"I've had good talks with K.T., good talks with some of the other guys. I'm encouraged with where we are with our participation, what we've been doing. We're going to keep working in the right direction."

Toney wasn't the only player that didn't attend the minicamp.

"It's voluntary," Schoen said. "Nobody asked about the other guys that aren't here. It's life. Life happens.

"I've had good conversations with Kadarius. We've been in contact. At the end of the day it's voluntary. That's what it is."