Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday by Florida Highway Patrol, according to an incident report obtained by ESPN.

Pringle, 28, was charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license after police pulled him over for doing donuts on a public road in a 2016 Dodge Challenge SRT Hellcat, which is registered to the wide receiver.

The report states that the vehicle was occupied by Pringle, an adult passenger in the right front seat and a male juvenile child in the left rear seat. During the arrest, Pringle's Florida-issued license was found to be suspended for financial responsibility as of Feb. 10 with a seize tag order and another suspension for failure to pay a traffic fine as of March 7.

Pringle was placed under arrest at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday after he ignored commands from the arresting officer, according to the report, and was "verbally confrontational." Pringle was then transported to Pasco County Jail.

Representatives for Pringle declined to comment on the receiver's arrest.

The Bears signed Pringle as a free agent last month on a one-year contract worth $4.125 million. The former undrafted receiver spent the 2018-21 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and is coming off a career-best season where he totaled 42 receptions for 568 yards and five touchdowns.