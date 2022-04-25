Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to miss offseason workouts while he recovers from shoulder surgery, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.

Higgins had the procedure following the team's trip to the Super Bowl and was sporting a protective brace on his left shoulder during an appearance at the Cincinnati Reds' home opener. Taylor said he expects Higgins to be out for a couple of months.

"Made a decision to get it fixed," Taylor said. "[I] don't expect him to be part of the offseason."

Higgins missed the third and fourth games of the regular season because of a shoulder issue. He returned to play in every remaining game for the AFC champions, aside from the regular-season finale in which Cincinnati rested nearly all of its starters.

The team's second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft is coming off his best season as a pro. In 14 games, he had 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. Higgins appeared in all four playoff games. In the team's Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Higgins had four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the team's first championship appearance in 33 years.

The Bengals will start offseason workouts on May 2 and hold six voluntary organized team activities. Cincinnati will not have a mandatory minicamp, Taylor said on Friday.