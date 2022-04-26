The Los Angeles Rams don't exactly seem to believe in building through the NFL draft. Their first pick of the 2022 draft won't come until the third round. The Rams' GM Les Snead famously has a coffee mug and T-shirt expressing his opinion of draft capital.

But this is Hollywood. There could be a plot twist or a film noir-style surprise coming. Maybe even a plan to assemble a crew to steal the draft in Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl champs released a short film Tuesday titled "On the Clock." With its own tagline ("The House Always Wins"), the video reimagines the draft as an epic cross between "Ocean's Eleven" and "The Fast and the Furious."

The plot: Owner Stan Kroenke, played by Dennis Quaid, must assemble his crew to take down the draft. Snead, played by "Lost" and "Yellowstone" actor Josh Holloway; coach Sean McVay, played by Scott Eastwood; and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, played by "Fast" franchise alum Tyrese Gibson, recruit their crack team.

That team features Kendall Blanton, Terrell Burgess, Aaron Donald, Tyler Higbee, Jordan Fuller, Van Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, David Long Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Nick Scott, Ben Skowronek and Matthew Stafford.

There are sports cars, Kupp in a high-speed chase and Fuller and Jefferson stealing the show with some comedic chops. The show even has a few draft Easter eggs. Kupp (69th overall selection in 2017), Blanton (undrafted in 2019), Burgess (104th in 2020), Higbee (110th in 2016), Fuller (199th in 2020), Long (79th in 2019), Scott (243rd in 2019) and Skowronek (249th in 2021) were all picked in the third round or later. Stafford and Ramsey came to Los Angeles via trades of first-round picks.