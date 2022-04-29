Tom Brady's chip on his shoulder and more Quotes of the Week

A little chip on the shoulder from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, some high praise from a basketball legend to the most exciting young player in the league, and more from our best quotes around the sports world this week.

If you're another team and you're not interested in having me as your quarterback, like what the f--- is wrong with you?

-- Tom Brady, on his search for a team in 2020, in "Man in the Arena"

"I'm just trying to ball and live. How can I lose when we the who's who's?"

-- Victor Oladipo, quoting Lil Baby, after the Miami Heat's win on Tuesday night

"It's going to be the most wild summer WNBA has ever seen ... And we're going to have a ring at the end of it."

-- Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage, on the 2022 WNBA season

"Every 10-20 years you just get a guy that's special like that ... and he's damn sure one of the chosen ones."

-- Allen Iverson on Ja Morant, on "Detail"