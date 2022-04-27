JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and left tackle Cam Robinson have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, a league source confirmed Wednesday.

Robinson was set to play the 2022 season on the franchise tag for a guaranteed $16.7 million and instead will make $18 million annually through 2024.

Robinson, whom the Jaguars selected 34th overall in the 2017 NFL draft, also played on the franchise tag in 2021 for $13.75 million.

Locking up Robinson likely means offensive tackle is off the board for the Jaguars with the No. 1 overall draft pick. They could still draft Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu, play one at left guard for a year, then slide him out to right tackle in 2023. But it's expected the team will choose a pass-rusher, with Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker the top two candidates.

Robinson ranked 48th among qualifying tackles last season with an 86.1% pass block win rate -- per ESPN Stats & Information research -- which is just below average (87.5%). During the 2017-21 seasons, he ranked 69th in pass block win rate (81.3%) among tackles who played at least 16 games.

NFL Network first reported Robinson's contract extension.