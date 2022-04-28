        <
          NFL draft 2022: Rumors of potential picks, trades, and moves

          The 2022 NFL draft is finally here (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App). After many mock drafts and an offseason of big moves in free agency, it's almost time for the commissioner to announce the picks in Las Vegas.

          Liberty's Malik Willis is likely the first quarterback drafted, with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett as the next-highest-rated QB. Georgia's Travon Walker has supplanted Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

          That's an interesting development considering ESPN's draft experts Hutchinson and another pass-rusher, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, ranked higher.

          The New York Giants, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions currently have multiple picks in the first round.

          The Jets have four picks in the top 38 and GM Joe Douglas said, "if we do this the right way, it could really be special."

          By the end of the weekend, every team will love their draft and think it's special. First, we need the picks and the drama.

          Here are the latest rumors as well as buzz from ESPN's NFL reporters: