NFL draft 2022: Rumors of potential picks, trades, and moves

Jordan Reid explains why Baker Mayfield could still be the best option available at QB for a handful of teams around the league. (0:52)

Should QB-needy teams look to the draft or Baker Mayfield? (0:52)

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here (8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN App). After many mock drafts and an offseason of big moves in free agency, it's almost time for the commissioner to announce the picks in Las Vegas.

Liberty's Malik Willis is likely the first quarterback drafted, with Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett as the next-highest-rated QB. Georgia's Travon Walker has supplanted Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That's an interesting development considering ESPN's draft experts Hutchinson and another pass-rusher, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, ranked higher.

The New York Giants, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions currently have multiple picks in the first round.

The Jets have four picks in the top 38 and GM Joe Douglas said, "if we do this the right way, it could really be special."

By the end of the weekend, every team will love their draft and think it's special. First, we need the picks and the drama.

Here are the latest rumors as well as buzz from ESPN's NFL reporters:

This will be the fifth time in the past 16 drafts that a QB doesn't go No. 1 overall. The others: Myles Garrett to the Browns in 2017, Jadeveon Clowney to the Texans in 2014, Eric Fisher to the Chiefs in 2013 and Jake Long to the Dolphins in 2008. Now a non-QB to the Jags at 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

Connecting dots, based on info-gathering, I'd make this educated guess on #Jets rankings:



1-4: Hutchinson, Walker, Gardner, Ekwonu

5-10: Neal, Johnson, Wilson, London, Stingley, J. Williams — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) April 28, 2022

It's officially draft day!



My mini-mock (no trades even though Giants want to move pick 7):



1. Jags - Travon Walker

2. Lions - Aiden Hutchnison

3. Texans - Ikem Ekwonu

4. Jets - Jermaine Johnson

5. Giants - Sauce Gardner

6. Panthers - Evan Neal

7. Giants - Charles Cross — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 28, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson is now the favorite to be selected at the No. 2 pick (-150) AND the No. 4 pick (+200).



(@CaesarsSports) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 28, 2022

Derek Stingley Jr. now even money to go at No. 3.



(@CaesarsSports) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 28, 2022