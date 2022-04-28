Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is wearing a diamond-encrusted bottle on his chain to remind teams "you can never have too much sauce." (0:45)

'Sauce' Gardner on his draft fit: 'You can never have too much sauce'

The newest group of football prospects hope to make a name for themselves, and it starts at the 2022 NFL draft. A handful of draftees are turning heads before playing a single down in the league because of their draft-day outfits.

Distinctive wardrobe selections often make an appearance during the draft. In 2016, Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott garnered attention with his crop-top shirt and suit look. Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed personalization and creativity with special graphics printed on the inner lining of their suit jackets for their respective drafts.

In 2018, soon-to-be NFL MVP Lamar Jackson rocked Gucci from head to toe while Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander donned a three-piece suit with leopard print shoes. And who could forget the memorable fits worn by Pro Football Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Deion Sanders?

The 2022 class showed out on the draft day red carpet with sleek suits, flashy jewelry, fresh kicks and more eccentric attire.

His nickname might be "Sauce," but former Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner brought major drip to the draft. The projected first-round pick rocked two flashy chains brandishing his famous monicker. One of the pendants is a sauce bottle, a fitting addition to Gardner's wardrobe. He also donned a blue suit that pairs well with the ice around his neck.

Jameson Williams wore red for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and again for draft night. He complimented the vibrant suit with a very large pendant that hung from a necklace.

Offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu arrived at the draft in a white suit that has hints of green throughout. The patterns on the lapel and wrist of his jacket pay homage to Nigeria's flag. His mother and father both lived there before coming to the United States. He also showed off a necklace that featured his nickname "Ickey."

Jordan Davis won the College Football Playoff National Championship with the Georgia Bulldogs this past season, and he made sure to bring his championship ring to the draft. The defensive lineman wore a black and red suit, which are his alma mater's colors.

Oregon alum Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't play around with his draft day fit. He wore Dolce and Gabbana with red stones adorning the jacket. He also sported some sleek black shoes that "just came straight in from Italy" according to the projected first-round pick.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson showed up to the draft in some sleek suits. Olave went with an all-black look, while Wilson opted for a two-toned ensemble.

Florida State Seminoles prospect Jermaine Johnson II chronicled his scholastic journey with his draft day outfit. His yellow and black suit jacket featured all of the schools he's attended on the inner lining, from Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota to Florida State. The piece was custom-made by menswear company Gentleman's Playbook.

Liberty Flames alum and first-round hopeful Malik Willis donned some eye-catching attire. From his spiked Christian Louboutin shoes to his shiny necklace, Willis put together an impressive fit.

Evan Neal used the inner lining of his suit to pay homage to his hometown of Okeechobee, Florida. The former Crimson Tide offensive lineman topped off the look with some stylish shades.

Former USC Trojans receiver Drake London also had some jewelry on, wearing a chain that featured his initials and the peace sign.

Sometimes keeping it simple is best. Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral took that approach with a sharp navy blue suit.