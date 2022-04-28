Check out some of the top red carpet fashion statements made over the years at the NFL draft. (0:56)

The newest group of football prospects hope to make a name for themselves, and it starts at the 2022 NFL draft. A handful of draftees are turning heads before playing a single down in the league because of their draft-day outfits.

Distinctive wardrobe selections often make an appearance during the draft. In 2016, Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott garnered attention with his crop-top shirt and suit look. Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa showed personalization and creativity with special graphics printed on the inner lining of their suit jackets for their respective drafts.

In 2018, soon-to-be NFL MVP Lamar Jackson rocked Gucci from head to toe while Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander donned a three-piece suit with leopard print shoes. And who could forget the memorable fits worn by Pro Football Hall of Famers Brett Favre and Deion Sanders?

The 2022 class showed out on the draft day red carpet with sleek suits, flashy jewelry, fresh kicks and more eccentric attire.

His nickname might be "Sauce," but former Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner brought major drip to the draft. The projected first-round pick rocked two flashy chains brandishing his famous monicker. One of the pendants is a sauce bottle, a fitting addition to Gardner's wardrobe. He also donned a blue suit that goes well with the ice around his neck.