We're tracking every first-round trade made leading up to the 2022 NFL draft, from trades that occurred nearly two years ago to ones that will occur the first night of the draft. They each play an integral part in telling the complete story of the NFL draft.

Here are all of the latest draft-pick deals for Day 1 selections dating to August 2020, when the Seattle Seahawks traded two first-round picks to the New York Jets for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams. The second of those picks is this year's No. 10 overall selection, giving the Jets two picks in the top 10.

Their Gotham cohorts, the New York Giants, also have two top-10 picks due in part to a trade they made on the first day of draft last year with the Chicago Bears, which allowed the Bears to select quarterback Justin Fields. Fields isn't the only quarterback who influenced this year's draft order via trade, as trades involving signal-callers Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Trey Lance, Carson Wentz and recent Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford have impacted the opening round.

As far as the 2022 draft is concerned, follow along through Round 1 to find out the ramifications of previous trades and to track more moves up and down the draft board.

PRE-DRAFT-DAY DEALS

These are the trades made leading up to the NFL draft, beginning with the most recent:

Date: April 4, 2022

The New Orleans Saints made an aggressive trade to grab an extra first-round pick in this year's draft, trading a first (No. 18), third (No. 101) and seventh-round pick (No. 237) in 2022, along with their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick, to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two first-round picks in 2022 (Nos. 16 and 19) and a sixth-round selection (No. 194). The Eagles originally acquired the No. 16 pick from the Indianapolis Colts last year in exchange for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Date: March 23, 2022

The Miami Dolphins made another big move for a playmaker, trading five draft picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for big-play receiver Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins sent the Chiefs a first (No. 29), second (No. 50) and fourth-round pick (No. 121) this year and their fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The first-round pick was originally traded to the Dolphins from the San Francisco 49ers last year as part of the Trey Lance trade.

Date: March 18, 2022

The Cleveland Browns paid a big price to acquire a star quarterback, trading first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024, along with a third-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round selection in 2024, to the Houston Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson and a fifth-round pick in 2024. This year's first-round pick is No. 13 overall.

Date: March 17, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders took a big swing for a playmaker, trading their first (No. 22) and second-round (No. 53) picks in this year's draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. The trade gives the Packers two first-round selections (Nos. 22 and 28).

Date: March 8, 2022

The Denver Broncos took a big leap to solve their quarterback dilemma, trading tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, first-round picks in 2022 (No. 9) and 2023 and a fifth-round pick (No. 145) in 2022 to the Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (No. 116) in 2022.

Date: April 29, 2021

The Bears traded up from No. 20 to No. 11 in 2021, giving the Giants the No. 20 pick and a fifth-rounder in 2021 (No. 164) along with a first (No. 7) and fourth-round pick (No. 112) this year. Chicago used the No. 11 pick in 2021 to select quarterback Justin Fields. The Giants picked receiver Kadarius Toney with the No. 20 pick last year.

Date: March 26, 2021

The Dolphins, having traded for the No. 12 pick in 2021 in a deal with the 49ers, sent that No. 12 pick, the No. 123 pick last year and their 2022 first-round pick (No. 15) to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in the 2021 draft. The Dolphins selected receiver Jaylen Waddle with the No. 6 pick last year.

Date: March 26, 2021

The Dolphins sent shock waves across the NFL by trading the No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft to the 49ers in exchange for the No. 12 pick in 2021, a first (No. 29) and third-round pick (No. 102) in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023. The Dolphins traded this year's first-round pick to the Chiefs for receiver Tyreek Hill. The 49ers used the 2021 pick they received in the trade to draft quarterback Trey Lance.

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

The Colts traded a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 to the Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz. The conditional second-round pick was upgraded to a first-rounder after Wentz played 75% of the Colts' snaps in 2021. The first-round pick (No. 16) was traded to the Saints as part of a multipick deal involving eight selections in the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

Date: Jan. 30, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams paved the way for their Super Bowl LVI championship by trading quarterback Jared Goff, a third-round pick in 2021 and first-round picks in 2022 (No. 32) and 2023 to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to the title last season.

Date: July 25, 2020

The Jets agreed to trade All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seahawks for a package that included first-round draft picks in 2021 and 2022 (No. 10) and a third-round pick in 2021 to New York in exchange for Adams and the Jets' fourth-round pick (No. 109) in 2022. The initial first-rounder ended up being the No. 23 pick in 2021. The Jets traded that pick to the Minnesota Vikings, who selected offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw.