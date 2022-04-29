TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals traded their first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday in exchange for wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and the 100th pick in the draft.

The move reunites Brown and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who played together at the University of Oklahoma in 2017 and 2018. Both players were drafted in 2019, with Murray going first overall to the Cardinals and Brown going 25th overall. In 2018, when Murray was the Sooners' starter and won the Heisman Trophy, Brown had 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 catches.

Since he entered the NFL, Brown has had 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns in 46 career games. He's coming off a career-best season in which he had a highs of 91 receptions and 1,008 yards. He also had six touchdown receptions.

The Cardinals lost one of their starting receivers, Christian Kirk, in free agency, making the position a priority in this year's draft.