Field Yates reads the news that the Titans are planning to trade A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and his reaction is priceless. (0:26)

Field Yates' reaction to the A.J. Brown trade is everything (0:26)

The Philadelphia Eagles made a blockbuster move Thursday night at the NFL draft, acquiring star wide receiver A.J. Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown, who had been seeking a new deal, has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract that includes $57 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Kimberley Martin.

The Titans received the 18th overall draft pick, which they used on Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, and a third-round pick at No. 101.

Brown had been entering the final year of his rookie contract after being selected with the 51st overall pick in 2019. He did not report to Phase 1 of the Titans' offseason activities in hopes of securing a new contract.

The fourth-year receiver has two seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards and has led the Titans in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in each of the past three seasons.

Brown has 24 touchdown catches and averaged 16.2 yards per reception over that stretch, ranking eighth and third, respectively, among receivers in the league.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.