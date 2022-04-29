Kenny Pickett won't have to relocate to play for his NFL team.

The Pitt quarterback was selected 20th overall in the 2022 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

He joins a quarterback depth chart that includes free-agent addition Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

Pickett, whose hand size was scrutinized during the pre-draft process, completed 67.2% of his passes last season for 4,319 yards with 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Pickett's hand size of 8½ inches is smaller than any current NFL quarterback.