GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not a first-round receiver, but for the Green Bay Packers, it's the next-best thing.

Actually, the second-next-best thing.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, who ran the team's streak of not drafting a receiver in the first round to 20 years on Thursday, didn't wait long to make a move on Friday. He sent both of his second-round picks (Nos. 53 and 59) to the rival Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick to take North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson.

Watson was the seventh receiver taken in the draft, and the first on Day 2.

Watson became the latest second-round receiver drafted by the Packers, joining the likes of Davante Adams (No. 53 overall in 2014), Randall Cobb (No. 64 in 2011) and Jordy Nelson (No. 36 in 2008) -- all of whom were favorite targets of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound Watson's father, Tim, was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in 1993 as a safety.

This offseason, the Packers traded Adams, who wanted out, to the Las Vegas Raiders. The 53rd pick, which was sent to Minnesota, was part of that trade with Las Vegas, along with No. 22 overall. Green Bay also lost receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.