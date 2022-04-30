Check out the best highlights from Western Michigan's own Skyy Moore. (0:38)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs continued to rebuild at wide receiver Friday night by selecting Skyy Moore of Western Michigan in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Moore is part of the group of receivers acquired by the Chiefs to offset the loss of longtime star Tyreek Hill, who was recently traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Moore last season caught 95 passes for 1,295 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Broncos. He joins free-agent additions JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as new additions at wide receiver. Mecole Hardman is the only returning wide receiver among the Chiefs' top four from last season.

Moore was selected with the 54th overall pick, the earliest the Chiefs have picked a wide receiver since taking Jon Baldwin at No. 26 in 2011.