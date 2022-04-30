TAMPA, Fla. -- While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did select a tight end to start the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday -- taking Washington's Cade Otton with the 106th overall pick -- general manager Jason Licht said that would not affect the status of Rob Gronkowski, who remains undecided about playing in 2022.

"I'm still giving him that time," Licht said Friday night prior to the Buccaneers' selection. "We still talk. I think it didn't matter if we drafted two tight ends. It wouldn't matter. I think Rob welcomes that; the more the merrier for him. So that doesn't show our hand on or foretell what's going to happen in the future."

Speaking from his "Gronk Beach" party at the NFL draft in Las Vegas, Gronkowski told TMZ that he was still undecided on his future but that the Buccaneers are the only team he would consider playing for next season.