KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Joshua Williams became the first HBCU player selected in this year's NFL draft when he was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick.

Williams is a cornerback from Fayetteville State, a Division II school in North Carolina.

The Los Angeles Rams seven picks later selected another HBCU player, cornerback Decobie Durant of South Carolina State.

No HBCU player was selected in the NFL draft last year.

"There's always been those players [at HBCU schools],'' said David Hinson, the Chiefs' area scout for the Southeast. "I think it's nice they're starting to highlight that now. More kids are starting to go to those schools. It's kind of intriguing.''

Williams is the second cornerback selected by the Chiefs, who also picked Trent McDuffie of Washington in the first round.