The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams reacquired cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns on Saturday for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

Hill left Los Angeles to sign with Cleveland last offseason and played in 12 games (starting four) for the Browns at nickelback.

Before that, Hill spent five seasons with the Rams; in 2020, he had a pair of interception touchdown returns.

Last season for the Browns, Hill had 49 tackles, including a career-high two sacks and seven tackles for loss.

On Friday, the Browns drafted Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson in the third round. Emerson's arrival and Hill's departure could free up Greg Newsome II, Cleveland's 2021 first-round pick, to take over the nickelback spot.