Hall of Famer Deion Sanders' first NFL draft pick as a college head coach will start his career in the Motor City.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes drafted HBCU linebacker James Houston IV from Jackson State in the sixth round, 217th overall. Holmes, an HBCU graduate of North Carolina A&T, spoke throughout the year about giving those players a chance.

He stood by his word, and Houston is thankful for the opportunity.

"I'm just so happy that they chose me for the pick," Houston said. "Everything that happened last year and everything that happened in college, all of that is out the window. I'm coming in to work hard and try to make this organization better."

Houston -- nicknamed "Da Problem" -- dominated this past season with 16.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss. He spent three seasons as an inside linebacker with the Florida Gators where he made 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, before transferring this past year.

Houston said he had no contact with the Lions before being drafted. He was the first Jackson State player to be selected since 2008 and the third HBCU player taken in this draft, joining Fayetteville State's Joshua Williams (Kansas City Chiefs) and South Carolina State's Decobie Durant (Los Angeles Rams).

Detroit hasn't selected an HBCU product since 2013. Houston also becomes the second-highest Jackson State player selected by the Lions, joining Hall of Fame defensive back Lem Barney who was taken in the second round of the 1967 draft.

"Obviously having Deion there was just a huge factor in me going there. Obviously with it being an HBCU, that also drew me there as well and my whole family we come from HBCUs and everybody from my immediate to my extended family has been going to HBCUs," Houston said. "It was something I wanted to experience and it just kind of felt like the right timing.

"I know me and Coach Prime, we all kind of had the same aspirations and the same motivation to kind of kick this thing off and I can't be more excited that I'm his first prospect in the NFL."