The Washington Commanders, still unsure who will replace All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, added a name to the competition that the coaches know well.

The Commanders signed guard Trai Turner, who played six seasons for this coaching staff in Carolina, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Turner received a one-year deal worth $3 million, the source told Schefter.

Turner was Carolina's starting right guard from 2014 to 2018 and split time at center and right guard in 2019, Ron Rivera's final season as the Panthers' coach.

Turner, a third-round pick in 2014, made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive years under Rivera and offensive line coach John Matsko, who will be his position coach in Washington. Turner started every game at center for Pittsburgh last season.

Scherff, the fifth-overall pick in the 2015 draft, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency. Washington knew it wasn't going to retain the five-time Pro Bowler.

The Commanders have veteran Wes Schweitzer and third-year Saahdiq Charles as others who will compete for the starting job. Turner has 106 career starts, Schweitzer has 54 and Charles has five. Washington also drafted Chris Paul, who played both guard and tackle at Tulsa.

Washington center Chase Roullier fractured his left fibula in November. He's expected to be fine for the 2022 season, but Turner also could provide insurance at Roullier's position.