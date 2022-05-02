Arizona Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The suspension adds more context to the Cardinals' draft-day trade for wide receiver Marquise Brown.

The Cardinals also lost wide receiver Christian Kirk in free agency when he signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hopkins, a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, wasn't available to the Cardinals at the end of December and in their playoff game last season because of a knee injury. As a result, he was limited to career lows with 10 games, 572 receiving yards and 42 catches. He did have eight touchdown catches.

In two seasons with the Cardinals since they acquired him from the Houston Texans in 2020, Hopkins has 157 receptions for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdown catches.