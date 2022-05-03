Free agent running back Adrian Peterson has agreed to complete 20 sessions of domestic violence and alcohol counseling within the next six months following his February arrest on suspicion of domestic violence, a Los Angeles City Attorney's Office spokesman told media outlets on Monday.

Peterson agreed to the sessions during a pre-filing hearing held Friday as an alternative to prosecution in the case, spokesman Rob Wilcox said.

According to a Los Angeles Airport Police statement, they received a call around 8:30 a.m. local time on Feb. 13 about possible domestic violence on board an aircraft bound for Houston and responded to "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim."

Peterson, 36, was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division and later released on $50,000 bond.

Peterson's wife, Ashley, defended her husband two days after the arrest via an Instagram post, writing: "On Sunday, Adrian and I had a verbal argument. Unfortunately it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children."

Peterson, a 15-year veteran, finished this past season on injured reserve with the Seattle Seahawks, who signed him to their practice squad in December after his three-game stint with the Tennessee Titans. Peterson, who ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards, has said he plans to continue playing next season.