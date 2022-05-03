The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett have agreed to a three-year extension that includes $34.5 million guaranteed, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The extension is worth up to $51 million with incentives. Jarrett, 29, is now signed through the 2025 season at a total value of $67 million, including his 2022 salary.

The news was first reported by WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has played his entire seven-year NFL career in Atlanta. He started all 17 games last season and had 59 tackles and a sack.