BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns are expected to hire Catherine Raiche, currently an executive with the Philadelphia Eagles, to their front office, a league source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

As the Eagles' vice president of football operations, Raiche was already the NFL's highest-ranking woman football executive.

Raiche, 33, previously worked alongside Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Philadelphia.

ESPN Cleveland was first to report the Browns' interest in Raiche, who could take over the assistant general manager role in Cleveland's front office vacated by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The Minnesota Vikings hired Adofo-Mensah to be their general manager in January.

A Montreal native, Raiche spent five years in the Canadian Football League, including directing football operations for the Toronto Argonauts, before joining the Eagles in 2019 as their football operations/player personnel coordinator. That was the same year Berry joined the Eagles as vice president of football operations.

Not long after Berry left to become GM of the Browns in 2020, Raiche was promoted to Berry's old position in 2021, becoming involved in pro and college scouting, contract management, player/staff development and football research.

The Browns have hired women for key positions in the past, most notably Callie Brownson, who is now the team's chief of staff and assistant receivers coach.