The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL's first game in Germany.

The league announced Wednesday that the teams will play at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich. Also Wednesday, the NFL will reveal the dates and opponents for the three games that will be played in London and the game played in Mexico City in 2022.

The Buccaneers will be seeking their first victory outside the United States. They are 0-3 in three games played in London, losing to the New England Patriots 35-7 in 2009, the Chicago Bears 24-18 in 2011 and the Carolina Panthers 37-26 in 2019.

This will mark the Seahawks' third international regular-season game in franchise history. They beat the Buffalo Bills in Toronto in 2012 and the Raiders in London in 2018.

The Seahawks have a German-born player in linebacker Aaron Donkor, who was allocated to Seattle last year as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. Donkor is from Achern, about 200 miles west of Munich, and spent the 2021 season on Seattle's practice squad. The Seahawks received another roster exemption for Donkor this week.

The NFL announced in February that it will play four games in Germany over the next four seasons, two apiece in Munich and Frankfurt.

There also will be three games played in London in 2022. The Jacksonville Jaguars will play at Wembley Stadium, while the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will play their games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Arizona Cardinals will play at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Jaguars and the NFL have agreed to a three-year contract that will allow the team to play an annual home game at Wembley Stadium through the 2024 season.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.